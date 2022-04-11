BENQI (QI) Price Down 25.9% Over Last Week

BENQI (QI) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BENQI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $15.69 million and approximately $18.56 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00043922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.39 or 0.07450690 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,575.42 or 1.00357322 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

