Berenberg Bank Increases Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Price Target to GBX 135

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 135 ($1.77) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LON IHR opened at GBX 121.80 ($1.60) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £469.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 124 ($1.63). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

