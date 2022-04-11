Berenberg Bank Raises Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Price Target to GBX 350

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($4.20) to GBX 350 ($4.59) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 275 ($3.61) to GBX 325 ($4.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 311.25 ($4.08).

Shares of LON:BOWL opened at GBX 276.50 ($3.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 237.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £472.98 million and a PE ratio of 276.50. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1 year low of GBX 198.50 ($2.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 294.50 ($3.86).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

