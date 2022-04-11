Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.54.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $330,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,574. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBY traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $94.16. 1,976,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,118. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.81. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

