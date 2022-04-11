BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $89.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BHP Group’s underlying attributable profit from continuing operations surged 57% year over year to $9.7 billion in the first half of the fiscal year 2022 on higher prices and strong operational performance. BHP anticipates producing between 249 Mt and 259 Mt of iron ore in fiscal 2022. The mid-point of the range indicates in-line production from the prior year. BHP is expected to benefit from rising iron ore and copper prices. The company will also gain on its efforts to make operations more efficient through smart technology adoption across the entire value chain. These actions will help the company counter the escalated input costs and COVID-19 costs. BHP Group's focus on lowering debt is also commendable. The exit of the petroleum business planned this year and investment in growth projects will aid growth for the company as well.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.85) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.66) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,190.65.

NYSE:BHP opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.45. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $82.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

