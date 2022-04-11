BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 532 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 360.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.81.

NYSE:XPO opened at $60.90 on Monday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

