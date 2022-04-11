BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $602,000 Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,078 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Crocs were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 66.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after acquiring an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Crocs by 34.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after acquiring an additional 292,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 12.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after acquiring an additional 122,731 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Crocs by 8.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,031,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $71.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth J. Kaplan acquired 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,570.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

