BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 2,869 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,566 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.95.

Shares of FANG opened at $141.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.67 and a 200 day moving average of $119.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

