Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Given New $320.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BILL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $279.65.
Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $200.32 on Friday. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.46.
In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total transaction of $1,798,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,824 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,481. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
