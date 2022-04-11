BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02.

BioDelivery Sciences International ( NASDAQ:BDSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,514,945 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after buying an additional 1,590,545 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 26.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 34,456 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 92.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 159.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 81,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 223.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 95,095 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

