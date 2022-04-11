Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Matthew Strobeck Acquires 558,659 Shares

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) Director Matthew Strobeck bought 558,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $999,999.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BDSX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,583. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Biodesix by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biodesix by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.