Bismuth (BIS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $323.00

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $323.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002499 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bismuth

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

