Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Down 21.4% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $33.38 or 0.00081318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $584.63 million and approximately $22.69 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.80 or 0.00372233 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00093856 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007326 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

