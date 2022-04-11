Bitcoin Incognito Reaches Market Cap of $27,806.87 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $27,806.87 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000995 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

