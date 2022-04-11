BitCore (BTX) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week

BitCore (BTX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, BitCore has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $1.39 million and $117,382.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,911.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,032.24 or 0.07411652 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.25 or 0.00254819 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.03 or 0.00740693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00093021 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.74 or 0.00542005 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.60 or 0.00372991 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

