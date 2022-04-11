BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Up 5.2%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.70. 3,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 404,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BJRI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 79,387 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 382,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 47,820 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.