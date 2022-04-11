BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Up 5.2%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.70. 3,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 404,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BJRI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $291.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.93 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 79,387 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 382,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 47,820 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

