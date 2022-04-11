BlackRock (BLK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BlackRock to post $41 EPS for the current fiscal year and $47 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $736.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $750.46 and its 200-day moving average is $844.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,043.00 to $966.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $924.94.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

