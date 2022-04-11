BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BGR opened at $11.79 on Monday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

