BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 51,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

