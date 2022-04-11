BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:BOE opened at $11.26 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after buying an additional 189,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,448,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 183,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

