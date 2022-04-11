BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 29th

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
NYSE:EGF opened at $10.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $13.24.
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (EGF)
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.