BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 77,686 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 82,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

