BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock opened at 20.18 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52 week low of 17.61 and a 52 week high of 29.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 20.01.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella acquired 1,800 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 21.86 per share, with a total value of 39,348.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,274,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,323,000 after buying an additional 105,383 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 40,387 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

