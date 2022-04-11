BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BKT stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 134,594 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 578,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 120,636 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.