BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 29th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BIT opened at $16.48 on Monday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $827,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 194,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

