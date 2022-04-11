BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of MQT opened at $11.85 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MQT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $899,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 107.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

