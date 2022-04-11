BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BNY opened at $11.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 71.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 49,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.