BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $41.55 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $61.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27.
In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $778,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
