BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $41.55 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $61.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $778,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $6,039,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

