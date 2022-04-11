Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $125.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Blackstone remains well-poised to benefit from its strong fund-raising ability, revenue mix and global footprints. The buyout of DCI is expected to further enhance its digital capabilities. Further, continued net inflows are likely to keep supporting Blackstone's assets under management (AUM) growth, going forward. However, persistently increasing expenses are expected to hurt the company's bottom line to an extent in the near term. Moreover, lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities (given the volatile nature of its earnings) remain another major near-term concern.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.82.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $114.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 758,862 shares of company stock valued at $48,643,887. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 45.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.9% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

