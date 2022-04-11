BLOCKv (VEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.43 Million

BLOCKv (VEE) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $11.43 million and approximately $1,991.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

