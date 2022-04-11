Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 43,443 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.8% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,913 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

NYSE VZ opened at $53.53 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

