Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $28.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,012,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 3.43. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $76,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $55,971.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,699 shares of company stock worth $3,273,737. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after purchasing an additional 210,834 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 22.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 26,306 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

