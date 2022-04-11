B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 632.14 ($8.29).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.87) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.70) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.87) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.67), for a total value of £234,000,000 ($306,885,245.90).

BME traded down GBX 4.27 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 540.13 ($7.08). 1,560,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,600. The stock has a market cap of £5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 569.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 591.32. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 524 ($6.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 651.40 ($8.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

