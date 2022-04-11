BMO Capital Markets Boosts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $110.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COUP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.19.

COUP opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $283.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $292,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $775,878.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,293. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

