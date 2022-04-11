BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on F. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 87.0% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.3% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 59.2% during the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.