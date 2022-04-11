BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 88.13.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 37.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 14.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 52.53. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of 33.46 and a 52-week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. Analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,770,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

