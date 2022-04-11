BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €61.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been given a €61.00 ($67.03) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($63.74) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($73.63) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €62.30 ($68.46) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.05 ($72.59).

BNP traded up €1.28 ($1.41) on Monday, reaching €47.85 ($52.58). The stock had a trading volume of 4,548,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($62.90) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($76.01). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.78.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

