BOMB 1-Day Volume Tops $270,471.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 46.7% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002108 BTC on popular exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $794,881.36 and approximately $270,471.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,104.38 or 0.99757030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00062180 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00024817 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001984 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,379 coins and its circulating supply is 893,591 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

