boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 313.50 ($4.09).

Several research firms have recently commented on BOO. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 350 ($4.56) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

LON BOO traded down GBX 1.78 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 87.94 ($1.15). The company had a trading volume of 6,257,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,039,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.12. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364.90 ($4.76). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 139.08.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

