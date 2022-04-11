Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $2,734.74 Average PT from Brokerages

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,734.74.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

BKNG traded up $14.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,182.15. 5,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,284. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,300.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2,354.22. The stock has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking will post 86.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

