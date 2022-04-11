BOX (NYSE:BOX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.77

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.77 and last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 85372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 474.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BOX by 379.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

