BP’s (BP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 450 ($5.90) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BP. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.92) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.18) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.90) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 401 ($5.26) to GBX 465 ($6.10) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BP from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 480 ($6.30) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 466.25 ($6.11).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 391.50 ($5.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 419.15 ($5.50). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 380.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 360.05. The firm has a market cap of £76.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($483.93). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($404.93).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

