Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.62. 3,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 399,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Santander reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($2.27). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 241.17% and a net margin of 13.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Braskem by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Braskem by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Braskem by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

