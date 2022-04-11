Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Trading 4.3% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $38.25 and last traded at $38.12. 18,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 578,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

Specifically, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 77,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,912,019.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 175,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.96.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

