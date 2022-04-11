Bridge Oracle (BRG) Hits Market Cap of $518.03 Million

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0647 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Bridge Oracle has a total market capitalization of $518.03 million and approximately $866,857.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Oracle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bridge Oracle using one of the exchanges listed above.

