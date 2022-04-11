Brokerages Anticipate Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $983.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) to post sales of $983.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $969.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $998.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $899.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $168.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $159.57 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

