Brokerages Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) to report $6.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.50 million. AnaptysBio posted sales of $11.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $29.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $87.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $70.92 million, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $291.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AnaptysBio.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AnaptysBio by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after buying an additional 47,902 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 149,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 18,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after buying an additional 58,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

ANAB stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $725.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.12.

About AnaptysBio (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.