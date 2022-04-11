Brokerages Anticipate CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.62 Million

Brokerages expect that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) will report $33.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.50 million. CareCloud posted sales of $29.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year sales of $152.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.44 million to $153.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTBC shares. StockNews.com raised CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in CareCloud by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CareCloud by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $4.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $9.39.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

