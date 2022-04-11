Brokerages Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $519.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) will post sales of $519.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $531.11 million and the lowest is $511.53 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $394.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FOCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 393,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,589. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

