Brokerages Expect Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) to Post $4.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Bread Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.39 to $5.80. Bread Financial reported earnings per share of $6.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bread Financial will report full year earnings of $11.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.64 to $19.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $16.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bread Financial.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.
About Bread Financial (Get Rating)
Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
